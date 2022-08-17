Akeredolu Set To Domesticate National Building Code  





Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said his administration had recruited professional builders into theMinistry of Infrastructure, Lands and Housing after 10 years.

He promised to domesticate the National Building Code.

The governor also revealed that the building department in the Ministry was created by his administration in a bid to promote professionalism in the building profession.

Akeredolu spoke in his office while receiving the National Officers of Nigerian Institute of Buildings led by the President, Prof. Yohana Izam.

The national officers are in the Sunshine State for the 52nd Builders’ Conference and Annual General Meeting slated to be held at the International Culture and Event Centre on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Governor Akeredolu hailed the commitment of the building profession to the development of the nation, adding that the importance of builders in the society cannot be overemphasised.

“Now you have mentioned the building code that you wish to be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper