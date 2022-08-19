Rivers APC NASS Candidates Tell Judge To Recuse Self From Case





National Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in Rivers State, have called on Hon Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, to recuse himself from a suit filed against them and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daylop-Pam is presiding over Suit Number FHC/PH/CS/127/2022, instituted by the PDP against INEC and 17 others, seeking to disqualify all APC National Assembly candidates in the state.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday on behalf of all the APC National Assembly candidates, the candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ezemonye Ezekiel-Amadi, accused the judge of having a close relationship with Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Ezekiel-Amadi said Daylop-Pam cannot deny his closeness to the PDP legal adviser in the state, Kingsley Chuku, pointing out that all suits filed by the party…





Source: Leadership Newspaper