Tinubu, Obi, Okowa Attend Late Princess Obaigbena’s Passage Of Rites





Presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter Obi, and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, running mate of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) yesterday attended the burial ceremony of mother of chairman/editor-in-chief of Thisday/Arise Group, Princess Margaret Obaigbena.

She was laid to rest amidst eulogies at her hometown, Owa-Oyibu, headquarters of Ika North East local government area of Delta State.

Yesterday’s event which commenced with a funeral service at St Andrews Anglican Church, Owa-Oyibu was preceded by a service of songs on Friday night.

Top government officials, media executives, captains of industry, traditional rulers and others joined the Obaigbena family to bid their mother, Princess Margaret Onyemakonor Obaigbena, a Knight of St Mary, who died at the age of 87, farewell.

Others who attended funeral service include; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Babajide Sanwaolu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper