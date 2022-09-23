ASUU Appeals Industrial Court Verdit Against Strike Action





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has filed an appeal to challenge the ruling of Justice Polycarp Hamman of the National Industrial Court (NIC) Abuja, which ordered the lecturers to return to classrooms.

Counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana, SAN, premised the appeal on 14 grounds.

The motion is seeking two reliefs which are: The leave to file the appeal pursuant to Section 243 of the Constitution that requires the party to seek a leave of court to appeal the judgement or ruling of the National Industrial Court (NIC).

Seeking for a stay of execution of the orders of the court, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

The application was supported by an affidavit which was deposed to by Samuel Ameh, who is a research assistant in the office of Falana and Falana’s Chambers.

He deponent stated that he had the consent of ASUU to swear on oath. Ameh further stated in the affidavit that he was informed that the said ruling affects the fundamental and other…





Source: Leadership Newspaper