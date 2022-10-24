Lessons From The Liz Truss Event





“All politics is local” is a popular refrain. However, we cannot deny the interconnected nature of politics. The game of politics is governed by some common unwritten rules which reign supreme in most societies, no matter the form of democracy they practice. Like a mathematical equation, there are a few constants in politics – the political sovereignty of the people, which, whenever subverted there will always be consequences; the interest of the elite ; incompetence in public life has a price; the economy and welfare of the people are crucial to stability. All these factors played critical roles in the fall of the shortest prime ministership of one of the world’s most mature democracies. In the downfall of Liz Truss, are there any lessons for a developing democracy such as Nigeria that practices a presidential system of government as distinct from a parliamentary system with its unique nature and peculiar party processes? Here are five lessons and how each of them affects Nigerian…





Source: Leadership Newspaper