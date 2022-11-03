N-Power Beneficiaries Protest Non-disbursement Of Funds In Bauchi





Beneficiaries of the N-Power Scheme under the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the federal government in Bauchi State yesterday held a peaceful protest over the non-disbursement of funds promised to them to start their businesses.

The national president of the N-Power Beneficiaries, Bashir Usman Gobir, told journalists during the protest that the federal government should fulfil its promise to them through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria in March this year when they organised an entrepreneurship training for the beneficiaries.

He said they were directed to indicate their business plans with a promise of funds disbursement to enable them become self-reliant.

Gobir said, “We, the 500, 000 beneficiaries under Batches A and B of the programme enlisted in 2016 and 2017 respectively by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs should be provided with the promised funds to start our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper