Ex-Agitators Warn Against Malicious Attack On Amnesty Programme Boss





Following claims made against the new interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu by a faceless group over the purported sales of items in the office, the national leader of third phase Ex-agitators, Comrade Tonye Bobo has cautioned youths in the region to stop making unsubstantiated claims.

According to him, the burden of proof of an allegation lies with the plaintiff.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa on Tuesday, Comrade Bobo explained that the new interim administrator only met the routine process that has been ongoing long before the new interim administrator assumed office, informing that the planned official sale of certain assets was the initiative of the last PAP administration which has nothing to do with Gen. Ndiomu.

He added that auctioning of assets in government circles was a routine exercise that is usually carried out with the approval of a supervising ministry or agencies.

He said the whistle-blowing policy in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper