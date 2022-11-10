Court bars state governments from inland waterways regulation

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has reiterated that no state government in the country has the power or authority to legislate over inland waterways.

Recall that the Lagos State government has been at loggerheads with NIWA over control of the Inland waterways in the state. This has, however, led to a court case that is presently in the Supreme Court.

However, reinstating this, NIWA, in a press statement recently signed by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jubril Darda’u, stated that the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has ruled that management and control of inland…