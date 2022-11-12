Oshiomhole Pledges Change In Nigeria’s Budgetary System  





The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday said he was contesting election into the senate to change the country’s budgetary system.

Oshiomhole who spoke at the flag off of the APC campaign in Auchi, Edo North said the move would allow the budget work for the people.

The former Edo State governor noted that he was not seeking victory at the polls to become a senator that would impact positively on the lives of the people instead of sharing motorcycles, tricycles and grinding machines to youths and widows all in the name of constituency project.

“I am troubled by the way we manage our budget at the National Assembly. I want to go there and argue on the floor of the Assembly that we should change our budgetary system. Our budget must work for the people. I want to be a senator that will impact positively in the lives of the people. I am not going there to share grinding machines for widows, buying motorcycles or…





Source: Leadership Newspaper