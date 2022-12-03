Publishers Hail Federal Govt On Mother-Tongue For Teaching In Primary Schools





The umbrella body of publishers in the country, Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), has commended the federal government for granting approval for teaching in mother-tongue in primary schools across the country, saying the decision was timely and a way to advance the education sector.

NPA said the government’s policy was in line with the association’s calls for adoption of indigenous language in the teaching of science in primary and secondary schools, even to the tertiary level as a sure way in raising the bar of teaching and learning as well as promotion of mother-tongue.

In a statement on Thursday signed by the association’s President and Chairman-in-Council, Dr. Uchenna Cyril Anioke, NPA said with this singular move, the country will be on its way to joining global powers who have advanced in science and tech, as well as medicine as the pupils will assimilate better in mother-tongue than in English which is a borrowed language.

Source: Leadership Newspaper