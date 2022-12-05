Bauchi Education Commissioner, Tilde, Resigns





The Commissioner of Education in Bauchi State, Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde, has resigned his position in the State Executive Council.

Tilde, who announced this on his verified Facebook page, said he earlier sent a letter of resignation to Governor Bala Mohammed, seeking his approval to allow him attend to a call of an associate who direly needed his services.

Tilde said, “That was my prayer as I left my office last Thursday after writing a letter to His Excellency, the Governor of Bauchi State, to allow me attend to a call of an associate who direly needs my services.

“Few minutes ago, Today, 5 December 2022, I received a letter from the Secretary to the Government conveying my release by His Excellency. In it the Secretary conveyed “the appreciation of the Executive Governor for your contribution to the Education Sector and wish you well in your future endeavour…”

Tilde said his tenure as Commissioner of Education has come to an end, adding that, “I am happy to see the peaceful…





Source: Leadership Newspaper