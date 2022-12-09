Olori Atuwatse III Harps On Right Leadership For National Devt, Growth





The need to entrench an egalitarian society came to the fore when the Olori Atuwatse III of Warri Kingdom tasked the citizens at various levels to be passionate about enthroning the right leadership that will harness potentials for national developmental growth.

She lamented that bad leadership for a long time has remained the bane of the country’s underdevelopment thereby limiting the inherent potentials among the populace just as she challenged citizens occupying public and private positions of responsibility to invest in national human capital development.

The wife of the Olu of Warri, who was a Special Guest of Honour at the Business Day Inspiring Women II 2022 Conference in Lagos, also noted that harnessing potential requires the right leadership with foresight.

She opined, “We live in an evolving world and we hear the popular saying that the only constant thing in the world is change. We all know that change can be for the better or worse and so, it is my opinion that true…





Source: Leadership Newspaper