Insecurity: Police Assure FCT Residents Of Peaceful Yuletide Celebration





The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has assured residents of peaceful celebration and deployed personnel and material resources in their thousands across the nooks and crannies of the Territory ahead of the yearly anticipated festivity.

The deployment is notably characterized by strengthened police-community relationship towards intelligence gathering, stop and search, intelligence-led raids on black spots, visibility policing at every point of social convergence, highway and border patrol, aggressive vehicular/foot patrol, and surveillance, inter-agency collaboration and sundry.

FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the proactive deployment which consists of all Intelligence and tactical assets at the command’s disposal cemented with inter-agency collaboration is occasioned by the need to ensure that crime and criminality in its forms and dynamics are promptly nipped in the bud.

“Consequent upon the above, the FCT commissioner of police, CP Babaji…





Source: Leadership Newspaper