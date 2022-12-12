2023: AAC, PRP combine forces to battle Tinubu, Obi, Atiku





By Ezra Ukanwa

AS political activities leading to the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the African Action Congress, AAC, and the People’s Redemption Party, PRP, have gotten into an alliance in an effort to increase their prospects of winning the upcoming presidential election.

The presidential candidate of AAC, Omoyele Sowore, disclosed this to pressmen at a press conference, on Monday, in Abuja.

He said that the alliance was made possible as a result of the shared political ideology, interest and historical ties between the two political parties.

He said: “We formed this alliance for one purpose, to overthrow and take down the evil system of operations in Nigeria that is fast sinking the ship of Nigeria. Both parties, AAC and PRP, have several similarities beginning from the formation to the founding fathers.

“Recall that AAC was founded by young radical elements in Nigeria a few years ago even when it was later hijacked by some reactionary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper