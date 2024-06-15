Sallah: Pray for Tinubu to steer Nigeria towards brighter future – Wike





The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has urged the Muslim frightful to pray for President Bola Tinubu to successfully steer the country towards a brighter future.

Wike appealed in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim Ummah in Abuja on Saturday.

The minister said: “Kindly remember our President and the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to steer our nation towards a brighter future.

“Your prayers and support are crucial in achieving these goals and ensuring that our leaders are guided by wisdom and integrity.

“I also call upon the Muslim faithful to use this period to offer prayers for our beloved country, Nigeria for peace, stability, and prosperity.”

Describing Eid-el-Kabir as the festival of sacrifice in commemoration of the unwavering faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah, the minister said it was time to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, selflessness, and devotion.

He said that the occasion also teaches us the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper