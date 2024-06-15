Blood Donation Noble Act Of Giving–NNPC

By Franca Ofili

Mrs Mirian Anabui, Manager Diagnostics Services NNPC Medical Services Limited (NMSL), has described blood donation as a noble act of giving that symbolises the essence of humanity.

Anabui expressed this view on Friday in Abuja at an event to commemorate the 2024 World Blood Donor Day.

The theme of the event was “20 years of Celebrating Giving: Thank You Donors!”

“We stand united in gratitude and admiration for the noble act of giving; the act that sustains lives, fuels hope, and embodies the essence of humanity.

“Today, we come together to celebrate a remarkable milestone: 20 years of giving.

“With each donation, you have provided hope to those in need, strength to the vulnerable, and reassurance to the weary,” she said.

According to her, donors have represented the spirit of solidarity and compassion; demonstrating that a single act of kindness has the power to transform lives and shape the course of our shared humanity.

She urged them to reaffirm…