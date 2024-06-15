NGO donates food items to Osun community

Food items worth thousands of naira were on Friday donated to 950 people including widows, elderly and less privileged ones in Ibokun community of Osun state by, a non-governmental organization, “Leovest Re-assuring Hand Foundation” to alleviate people’s sufferings in this present economic challenges in the country.

Speaking at the occasion held at the town’s palace, the founder of the NGO, Mr. Olatunji Awodiran, said the foundation took the step to give back to the society.

According to him, “this is a necessity at this crucial time when there is hunger in the land. I decided to do this as a means of giving back to the society. Today we are expecting 950 beneficiaries, but…