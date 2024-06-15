Tinubu directs Ahmadu to resign as BPP director-general



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu, to resign.

Spokesperson to the president Ajuri Ngelale in a statement, said the move is part of a broader effort to reorganise the public procurement system and enhance its efficiency and transparency.

Ahmadu is expected to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed the resignation of Mr. Mamman Ahmadu from office as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP),” the statement read.

“This is part of a larger reorganization effort in the public procurement system to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.

“The Director-General is to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.

“The…