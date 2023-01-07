Investing In Data Selling Business





Presently, we live in a digital era where the world has become a global village and everyone needs to be connected to stay informed about what is happening in their immediate environment and the world at large.

To this end, purchasing and having a data plan becomes inevitable.

According to a 2021 report from Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Nigerians consume an excess of 80,000 terabytes of data every month.

Hence, a data reseller is an individual who purchases data in bulk from VTU platforms and telecommunication companies at a relatively cheap price and then resells it to customers at his or her convenient rate.

Data Reselling

Data reselling is a business of buying (by individuals or companies) data in large scales directly from telecommunication companies and then reselling such data to end-users in smaller quantities, thereby, earning some profits.

This business entails that you buy data directly from telecommunications companies, such as; Airtel, 9Mobile, Glo…





Source: Leadership Newspaper