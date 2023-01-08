CAJAAH Estate Residents Task Nasarawa Govt, Stakeholders On Security





Residents of CAJAAH Estate in Nasarawa State have called on the Nasarawa State government, the Inspector General of Police and relevant stakeholders to save them from daily embarrassment and mayhem being unleashed by non-state actors.

They made the call in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday.

The public relations officers of Orozo Mass Housing Scheme Landlord Association (OMHSLA), Dr Lawrence Umeji, said the estate was being invaded by armed men and called on the government to intervene.

He said: “The armed men were sent by management of CAJAAH Estate as directed by the emir. Some of the boys now told me they had taken over the gate and that there is nothing we can do about it.

“We are saying that the government should come here and see what is going on here. We have written severally even this emir, we have written him to come and broker peace between CAJAAH Nig Ltd and the Association,” Umeji said.

The assistant secretary of the association, Mr Dare…





Source: Leadership Newspaper