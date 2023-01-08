Fritz beats Berrettini as USA win inaugural United Cup





Team US celebrates with the winning trophy of the United Cup after their finals against Italy in Sydney on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

World number nine Taylor Fritz battled past Italian Matteo Berrettini with a powerhouse performance to steer the United States to the inaugural mixed teams United Cup title in Sydney on Sunday.

Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula both won their singles rubbers to give their country a 2-0 lead with Fritz delivering victory by winning 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (8/6).

Madison Keys made it a clean-sweep 4-0 with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Lucia Bronzetti.

“It’s amazing for the team to win this event, we came in with really high hopes,” said Fritz.

“Really happy to be in the position to clinch the match. The emotions when you win are amazing.

“We had a lot of team bonding this week,” he added. “When we combine the guys and girls from the US we are so deep through the rankings it just makes team so much stronger.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper