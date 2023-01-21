WAEC Sanctions 13 Secondary Schools Over Exams Malpractice





The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has sanctioned 13 Secondary Schools in Gombe State over cases of examination malpractice.

The director of examinations in the Gombe State Ministry of Education, Ali Yaya, disclosed this during a meeting with principals of secondary schools in the state.

He said the development was a major setback in the ministry’s effort to improve the education sector in the state.

According to the him, examination malpractice is currently the major challenge facing senior secondary schools in the state, and the menace must be tackled before it escalates to other schools.

“From 2018 to 2020, seven of our public senior secondary schools were found to be involved in exam malpractice which led to their de-recognition by the WAEC.

“Similarly in 2022, the ministry received a fresh set of six schools that committed the same offence and they were also de-recognised with a penalty of N500,000 per school payable to WAEC,” he said.

Source: Leadership Newspaper