Nigerian football is corrupt, rotten —Peterside





Peterside

*How they smiled at me, hailed me and stabbed me

*Returns to Nigeria after 25 yrs in S/Africa; founds another church in PH

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Former Nigeria football goaltender turned church founder and preacher, Bishop Idah Peterside, in this revealing encounter with Saturday Vanguard, says even in bitter defeat in the race for president in the last Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections, the experience was the courage he needed to return back to Nigeria after 25 years in South Africa (SA).

Returning to roots after a quarter of a century of life in South Africa

Yes, I’m fully back to Nigeria. I spent 25 years of my youth in South Africa. I left for South Africa 1998. This is 2023, that’s 25 years. I went there as a very young man. They called it japa in those days. I left to seek greener pasture.

The truth is that I have nothing more to offer in South Africa. I’ve given my life. We built a good church (Christ Ambassadors Church), great…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper