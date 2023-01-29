I Have No Friction With Buhari, Says Tinubu





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has spurned insinuations of friction in his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his support for the president was unalloyed and enduring.

Addressing a presidential campaign rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Saturday, Tinubu promised to tackle problems bedevilling the state and enhance agricultural productivity.

He thanked the people of Zamfara State and key party leaders for the warm welcome and their continued support for the APC.

In his prepared speech which he could not read because of massive crowd, Tinubu said, “I have supported President Buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.”

The former Lagos State governor said President Buhari was leading the nation with courage and selflessness.

He stated: “He (Buhari) tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper