INEC Boss Briefs FEC, Says 2023 Elections Will Hold As Scheduled 





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has again assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled despite the fuel scarcity and Naira swap crisis.

Chairman of the INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, gave the reassurance on Wednesday to State House correspondents shortly after briefing the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to him, the Commission had already sorted out the challenges initially posed by the scarcities.

He explained that the briefing was statutory and that a follow-up meeting with the Council of State would hold on Friday, February 10, adding that the Commission had already found answers to the two prevailing major concerns in the country.

He said, “It is a general briefing, it’s in keeping with the tradition that on the eve of major elections, general election in particular, the Commission is invited to brief Council.

Source: Leadership Newspaper