Kaduna Govt Begins Screening Of Pensioners Without Bank Accounts





The executive secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Prof Salamatu Isah, has said the processes for the payment of retirement and death benefits of pensioners without bank details has commenced.

Isah said the beneficiaries would be identified by local government pension desk officers as well as their counterparts at various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAS).

She said 112 of the beneficiaries are in Batch 21 of state pensioners while 134 local government pensioners are under Batch 19 of the category, adding that verification payment will be done next week at various zonal headquarters.

The state government had earlier released N920 million for the payment of retirement and death benefits for both state and local government beneficiaries under the defined benefit of the old pension scheme on March 9.

In the payment schedule, state pensioners will get N400 million while local government beneficiaries will receive N520 million.

Last November, Governor Nasir El-Rufai had…





Source: Leadership Newspaper