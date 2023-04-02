Akwa Ibom YPP Vows To Recover Mandate In Court





Akwa Ibom state chairman of the Young Progressives Party, Apostle Nyeneime Andy, has urged members and supporters of the party to keep hopes alive as legal proceedings were already in the works towards ensuring that the mandate of the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Bassey Akpan, is recovered .

He gave the assurance at the weekend when members- elect for Ikono and Ibiono Ibom state constituencies, Asuquo Nana Udo and Moses Essien, formally presented their Certificates of Return before the state party officers at the YPP state secretariat in Uyo.

He said the overwhelming acceptance and popularity the party enjoyed ahead of the elections was a clear indication that YPP won the election, alleging the final results were manipulated in favour of the PDP.

He appealed to loyalists of the party to remain calm while hoping for victory in court, even as he encouraged the members-elect on the platform of YPP to invest in humans as it is the best and highest investment in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper