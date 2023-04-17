APC Clinches Another Reps Seat in Akwa Ibom





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Clement Jimbo, winner of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal constituency.

Jimbo scored 22,225 votes to defeat the incumbent member and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Aniekan Umanah, who polled 20,793.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Cyril Onoregbe, announced Jimbo winner.

However APC supporters trooped to the Uyo, Akwa Ibom State home of Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio to celebrate the victory of the party during the supplementary election.

With the victory, Akpabio has strengthened APC’s presence in the state having won Senatorial and House of Representatives seats, for the first time in the political history of Akwa Ibom State.

Addressing the APC supporters, Akpabio attributed the victory to the Almighty God and the support of the people. He enjoined the member-elect not to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper