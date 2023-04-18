Energy Summit: PIA Passage Our Greatest Energy Sector Achievement – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has said the $2.8billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano AKK natural gas pipeline project, is currently at 43 per cent completion.

The president also said the actualisation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 was his administration’s biggest achievement in the energy sector.

Buhari spoke in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 6th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) theme: Global perspectives for a sustainable future”.

The AKK project, when completed, is expected to transport up to 3500 million cubic feet of gas daily from various gas gathering projects, help to generate 3.6 gigawatts of power and support gas-based industries along the route.

He said: “At present, the 614-kilometre gas pipeline is 43 per cent completed.”

President Buhari, who was represented by the secretary to the government of the federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said the passage of the two decades old bill into law was revolutionary as,” for decades, we were told…





Source: Leadership Newspaper