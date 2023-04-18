INEC Suspends Adamawa REC as Binani Seeks Judicial Review of Her Announcement – THISDAYLIVE

•PDP gives commission 72 hours ultimatum to conclude rerun poll

• Ari playing Yakubu’s script, Atiku’s aide alleges

• Party’s govs forum commends electoral body for nullifying ‘attempted coup’

•Demands weeding out of partisan, corrupt INEC officials

•CSOs say REC, accomplices must be punished to deter others

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Daji Sani in Yola



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, directed the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, to stay away from the commission’s office till further notice. The order followed growing political tensions in the aftermath of the state’s governorship election, which was suspended for the second time on Sunday after an uncompleted Saturday rerun.

The directive barring Ari from INEC’s office came as the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Adamawa State governorship…