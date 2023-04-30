9 Suspected IPOB Members Arrested Over Killing Of 5 Policemen, Couple In Imo





The Imo State Police Command has arrested nine hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) involved in the recent killing of five policemen and two civilians in Ngor-Okpala LGA of the State a forthnight ago.

This is coming after IPOB had denied the involvement of its members in the killing of the policemen and a couple.

The suspects were apprehended at their hideout in Itu, Ezinihitte-Mbaise.

The Police spokesman, Henry Okoye, in a release, said that the Command acted on a tip-off and dispatched its Tactical Team led by SP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji, who arrested one Mathew Chukwuma aged 48 from Mpam, Ahiazu-Mbaise LGA of Imo State, at his hideout at Umuahia, Abia State.

The release said, “After interrogating him, he confessed to be the Sector Command of the dreaded IPOB/ESN syndicate in Mbaise and assisted the curious operatives in arresting three of his members namely; Ojoko…





Source: Leadership Newspaper