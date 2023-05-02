Dangote Commits To Pan-African Investments





Africa’s foremost entrepreneur and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has urged African countries to dismantle all economic barriers hindering free trade among the nations, in order to achieve sustainable growth and development across the continent.

The leading private sector player also expressed the irrevocable commitment of his Pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited to solving some of the economic challenges faced by the African continent and her people. To realise this goal, the organisation has committed over 20 billion dollars on investments in several key sectors of the African economy.

Dangote who made this disclosure said the massive investments were meant to turn around Africa’s economic fortunes in the quest for sustained economic growth of the continent through free trade and economic integration.

Speaking in Lagos at the launch of a Special publication ‘The World Ahead 2023’ by the renowned media outfit, The Economist, Dangote, who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper