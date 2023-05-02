Hotelier arrested for receiving stolen vehicle insists: ‘It was my nephew, not me’

A hotelier, Paul Niwa, who was nabbed alongside his nephew, Michael Odunayo, by Ogun State Police Command over a vehicle theft, says he has nothing to do with the crime. Niwa also said that the vehicle, a T4 Volkswagen bus with registration number AAB 22 XB, was on a piece of land adjoining his hotel, belonging to his nephew. He claimed that the bus was brought to his nephew and not him, and that it was a mistake that he was picked for the offence.

The suspect, however, admitted that he was into the business of purchasing old vehicles which he used to dismantle into scraps for the purpose of selling the parts until last year when he got into trouble purchasing one such vehicle from one…