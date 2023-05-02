World Bank Launches ‘Business Ready’ Project – THISDAYLIVE

•First report to be out April next year

•To assess business climate in 54 countries

The World Bank Group has begun work to assess the business and investment climate in up to 180 economies under its flagship Business Ready project.

The Washington-based institution disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The Business Ready project is a key instrument of its new strategy to facilitate private investment, generate employment, and improve productivity to help countries accelerate development in inclusive and sustainable ways.

It disclosed that Business Ready improves upon and replaces the World Bank Group’s earlier Doing Business project.

“It reflects a more balanced and transparent approach toward evaluating a country’s business and investment climate—one that has been shaped by recommendations from experts from within and outside the World Bank Group, including governments, the private sector, and civil society…