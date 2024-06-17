Port Harcourt Electricity Disco Vows to End Energy Theft – THISDAYLIVE

*Rewards outstanding staff in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has vowed to end the incidence of energy theft within its area of coverage, namely, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Rivers states.

In recent times, Port Harcourt Disco had faced the challenge of energy theft by electricity consumers through meter tampering, bypassing through diversion of load, and connecting directly to power lines without paying for such usage.

Speaking with THISDAY at the weekend, during a “Thank You Event”, organised by the company’s management for Gamma 2 Region in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Managing Director of PHED, Mrs Ochuko Amah, said a new strategy would be adopted to clampdown on electricity theft.

Amah, who stated the recent achievements recorded by the Disco, said with continuous engagement with customers and other stakeholders, the menace will be tackled.

The chief executive…