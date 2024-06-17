Police launch manhunt for fleeing father for killing daughter

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered a manhunt for a fleeing father who allegedly killed her daughter.

The suspect, Stanley Overmureye, allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter, Abigail, on Saturday June 16, 2024 before taking cover.

His misdemeanor was reported to the police by his brother who said the incident occurred at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

SP Bright Edafe, the Command’s image-maker, in a statement on Sunday, said police operatives recovered the corpse of the little girl “whose head was smashed several times on the wall.”

“The Command is aware of the gruesome…