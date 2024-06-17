2024 LIMCAF: Access Bank Board Chairman Tasks Youths On Creativity

By Taiye Olayemi

Mr Paul Usoro, Chairman, Board of Directors, Access Bank Plc, has advised Nigerian youths to focus on creativity and skills acquisition rather than seeking shortcuts to wealth creation.

Usoro gave the advice during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Life In My City Art Festival (LIMCAF), held in Lagos on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme featured exhibition of about 106 artworks by up-and-coming artists from across the nation.

The festival has the theme “Humanism”, which the artists depicted in their works.

Usoro, who was the special guest of honour, said knowledge and skills acquired could be easily converted to wealth by being hardworking.

He urged the youth not to lose hope in spite the economic hardship but remain hardworking and creative.

He advised them to be committed to utilising their brains positively.

“I will like to advise Nigerian youths not to lose hope; don’t look for shortcuts; all you really…