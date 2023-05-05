I’m Not Probing Tambuwal, Says Sokoto Governor-elect





Sokoto State governor-elect, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has denied setting up a committee to probe incumbent governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson to the governor-elect, Abubakar Bawa.

Bawa said the governor-elect described the fabricated story which appeared on the website of some online publications as “malicious, totally untrue” and urged people to disregard it.

He said, “As far as I’m concerned, we only set up a transition committee which is mandated to work with the one set up by the outgoing administration to ensure smooth handing over come May 29.

“I’m yet to take full control of Sokoto State, talk more of setting up any committee to probe the outgoing governor.

“The task before my administration is how to ensure a new Sokoto State emerges, being that the state for now is left far behind in all sectors of development.

“We want to see a state that will guarantee quality education, good road networks,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper