Tecno Debuts Newest Materials Of Magic Skin On Smartphone In Africa

TECNO becomes the first to launch “Magic Skin” in Africa, one of the industry’s newest and most innovative materials in smartphone design.

Global innovative technology brand TECNO just unveiled its latest breakthrough in material innovation in smartphone design – the “Magic Skin” in Africa, making it the first to bring this innovative material to African consumers. It is a brand-new material technology that promises to create phone backs that are skin-friendly, stylish, and easy to clean. This new material will be integrated into the body of TECNO’s phones and applied to CAMON, SPARK, and POP series, ensuring African consumers stay abreast of the global trends on smartphone design innovations.





(A piece of black Magic Skin. Photo Credit: TECNO)

Stylish Design with Skin-friendly Touch

Magic Skin boasts a sleek and stylish design with a delicate texture, a softer touch, and a better color effect. The phone’s back covers vivid colors and vibrant patterns, making it chic. TECNO…