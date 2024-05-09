Nasarawa police arrest five suspected rapists for defiling six minors aged 4





The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested five suspected rapists for allegedly defiling six minors aged between 4 and 14.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Shehu Nadada stated this when he paraded the alleged rapists and 28 other suspects at the Police Headquarters in Lafia, the state capital on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

“On 19-03-2024 at about 1600hrs, a complaint was lodged at Garaku Division that a 5 year old child was playing with her peers in the neighbourhood, but one Adamu Ishaku ‘M’ of Mararaba Kokona village lured her into his room and defiled her,” the CP stated. “Responding to the distressing occurrence, the police immediately swung into action and got the suspect arrested “Also, on 18/03/2024 at about 1730hrs, operatives attached to Mararaba ‘B’ Division, Abacha road, arrested one Saviour Kingdom ‘M’ of Kabayi, for defiling a 4-year-old child “Similarly, on 20/04/2024 at about 2230hrs, one Ibrahim Dahiru ‘M’ of Kawo village, Doma…





Source: Linda Ikeji