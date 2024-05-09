Inflation: Federal Gov’t Mulls Tariff Hike To Boost Telcos’ Operations





The Federal Government has given an indication that it may give approval to the request by telecommunication companies (Telcos) to increase tariffs on their products to survive the current economic hardship ocassioned by high inflation and foreign exchange challenges.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, made this known on Thursday in Abuja during an event organised by GMSA, which presented the Nigeria Digital Economy Report 2024, showing the negative impacts of inflation on the Nigerian digital sector.

Recall that the telecom operators about two weeks ago had issued a statement requesting a tariff increase in order to survive the current economic realities. However, reactions from the government circles appeared not to favour the move until detailed studies of the micro and macro variables were made.

High Operating Cost: Telecom Operators Press For Tariff Increase

The Minister, who assured the telcos on Thursday that government will do much to improve…





Source: Leadership Newspaper