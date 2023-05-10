Monguno, Aregbesola Push For Protection Of National Assets





The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as other stakeholders have stressed the need to protect critical national assets.

The stakeholders made the call during the Critical National Asset and Infrastructure (CNAI) and the National Protection Policy and Strategy (NPPS) 2023 Validation workshop in Abuja yesterday.

The national security adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), said the meeting was to ensure the full implementation of all aspects of the national security strategy.

Monguno, who was represented by the principal general staff officer, ONSA, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Ndalolo said the document was being presented to relevant stakeholders to enable them make observations and inputs to facilitate seamless implementation of the document when approved.

“As we know, the survival and security of every nation and the quality of life of its citizens largely depend on the functionality of its critical…





