UBA Revitalises Alumni Network, Ex-staff To Enjoy Debt Restructuring





United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has relaunched the UBA Alumni Network Program, aimed at fostering stronger connections and providing exclusive benefits to its esteemed former employees.

The bank in a statement said that improving upon the services it promised when it was first launched two years ago, the revamped UBA Alumni Network will now offer a wide array of advantages designed to empower and engage ex-staff members throughout their journeys.

UBA’s group managing director, Oliver Alawuba, who welcomed the ex-staff during the UBA Alumni relaunch in UBA House on Friday, expressed the bank’s commitment to reposition the alumni to do more to ensure that ex-staff remain comfortable ambassadors of the brand.

He said, “I understand that this very key network was launched in 2021, and we have come here today to assure all the members of our alumni that UBA, which is over 75 years old, will continue to play the role of becoming a beacon of hope to our ex-staff.’’

At the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper