Benue Attack: DHQ Seeks Political Solution, Declines Comment On Alleged Troops’ Involvement

The Military High Command said the Benue crisis required political approach and not military solution to bring it to an end.

Recall the armed men in military uniforms had on May 21, 2023 attacked Iye community in Benue State, killing at least 18 villagers including children and women.

The community has accused the military of being behind their ordeals but the director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said the military was focused on its positive achievements and not the negative aspect.

The DHQ spokesman stated, “our troops are doing a lot, we do not want to dampen their morale and dwell on the negative things that are happening. Definitely negative things happened during the period under review but we are not dwelling on them because Nigeria is moving forward…





Source: Leadership Newspaper