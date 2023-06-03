Tinubu Hits The Ground Running!





Everything that has a beginning must have an end. So it was with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration that expired on 28th May, 2023, after a backbreaking two terms of eight years. The first term of Buhari’s four years in power turned out a strangulation of hope for the change mantra, while the second term witnessed massive killing and decimation of Nigerian communities by criminal groups. At the end of the Buhari presidency, no fewer than 63,000 citizens have been gruesomely killed, with payments of ransoms amounting to several billions of naira, mostly converted into dollars for easy passage to criminal groups.

Nothing was horrifying as the tempest of insecurity that drove rural dwellers from villages to urban centres, resulting in the depletion of the farming populace from the villages. The outcome of this forced migration was seen in decreasing level of food security and soaring foodstuff prices that made life a haranguing experience for many families. As the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper