Benue Gov Sets Up C’ttee To Recover Looted Govt Assets





Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has set up a committee to recover all looted government property by the immediate-past administration of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, saying Governor Alia had inaugurated an Assets Recovery Committee both at state and local government levels.

Kula stated that representatives of security agencies were to be deployed in the recovery mission.

The Asset recovery committee is headed by former Permanent Secretary, Hingah Biem, and also has members including a former Attorney General of the State, Barr. Joe Abaagu, Dennis Akura, Ioryue Yajir, Peter Egbodo, Joseph Ojob, Jonathan Modi, Shaageer Matins, Yuhe Jerome, Tom Uja and Tormbuwua Terlumun as Member/Secretary.

Members at the local government level include Jude Tyo, Aondowase Apera, Kwaghgba Amande, Richard Dzungweve, Anthony Sende, Olofu Ogwuche, Terver Kachina, and Nick Eworo –…





Source: Leadership Newspaper