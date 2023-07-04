Nasarawa Assembly Crisis’ll Be Over Soon, Gov Sule Assures 





Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has assured that the leadership crisis bedeviling the state House of Assembly will be amicably resolved soon.

He gave the assurance when he played host to members of the state Assembly led by Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi on a Sallah Homage at Government House Lafia on Monday.

He said discussion to bring the impase to an end is on, adding that both camps were keen on commencing normal legislative proceedings for the development of the state.

According to him, the people of the state are also eager to see their representatives legislate on matters that affect the socio-economic development of their areas and the state at large.

The governor used the medium to inform the legislators about the breakthroughs being recorded in the investment front as seen in the one hundred million dollars investment by a lithium mining company in Onda area of Nassarawa Local Government Area.

He congratulated the members of the 7th Assembly for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper