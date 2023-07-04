‘I am warning you, try me you will see’





Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, has told a Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, to take his sit-at-home campaign to his home state of Ebonyi and leave Anambra State out of it.

Ubah had urged residents of the state to open their businesses on the first weekday and shun the Monday sit-at-home order by non-state actors.

There have been several reports of attacks on residents who defied the sit-at-home order of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Last week, De-facto IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa ordered the South East states to embark on a sit-at-home exercise to protest the continued detention of erstwhile leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

But Ubah says the move is detrimental to Anambra indegenes and has warned Ekpa to stay off Anambra indigenes.