Akwa Ibom APC Ends Rift, Recalls Suspended Chairman, Deputy





The leadership of the Akwa Ibom State All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that all issues in dispute that led to the removal of the chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, and his deputy, Dr David Umo Essien, have been laid to rest.

The acting chairman, Dr Cyril Effiong Enemi, who held forth during the period, explained that the circumstances that led to the suspension of the two principal officers border on issues of alleged mismanagement of the welfare of members, assuring that the matter had been resolved, and the affected officers reinstated.

Addressing journalists late Tuesday evening at the 6, Ekpo Obot office of the party in Uyo, the state capital, Enemi, who described the feud as “a mere storm in a tea cup,” further affirmed that “the substantive Chairman Ntukekpo, and his Deputy, Umo Essien, will now return to their positions, while I also return to my former position as the Eket Senatorial District chairman of our party.”

He recalled that the crises which led to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper