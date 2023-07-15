How I Signed 300 C-of-O In One Night, Gov Sule





Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule says he denied himself sleep to sign 300 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) in one night because of his burning desire to open up the state for investment.

He said his administration met piles of already processed Certificates of Occupancy owned by investors who may be waiting for the documents to access facilities from financial institutions to commence operation.

He said there were also several applications by individual land owners who were seeking valid documents to commence development of their plots, adding that he had to act promptly to address the situation.

“That’s why I went through sleepless nights through the documents and signing them,” he stated, adding, “I remembered I signed over 300 certificates in one night.”

Also speaking on the development, the Director General the State Geographic Information Service (NAGIS), Sonny Agassi said the incumbent accelerated the processes leading to the provision of Certificates of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper